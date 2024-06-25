Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWS: Juneteenth

    CUBA

    06.26.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    240626-N-SK336-1001 - Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Morale, Welfare, and Recreation hosted a Juneteenth comedy show and block party. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 12:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81164
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110412638.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWS: Juneteenth, by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    NEWS
    GTMO
    community
    Guantanamo Bay
    Comedy show
    Juneteenth

