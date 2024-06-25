240626-N-SK336-1001 - Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Morale, Welfare, and Recreation hosted a Juneteenth comedy show and block party. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 12:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81164
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110412638.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWS: Juneteenth, by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
