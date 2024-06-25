Wellness Wednesday

Weekly radio segment featuring Cmdr. Elyse Braxton, and Canadian Lt. Cmdr. Arnott. This week’s episode featured discussions about Deployment Readiness and Resiliency Month and Lt. Cmdr Arnott's personal experiences with deployments. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 09:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|81158
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110412108.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:32
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
