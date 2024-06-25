Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desert Rat Testament, Episode 23

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Audio by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Host Mark Schauer talks with Maj. (ret) James Branch, whose 22 years in the Army included serving at the Military Freefall School at Yuma Proving Ground from 2011 to 2013, first as executive officer, then as commander. Today he is the Senior Army Instructor for Yuma County, Arizona's first Army Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps program.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 08:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81139
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110410436.mp3
    Length: 00:16:42
    Year 2024
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

