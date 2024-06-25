Host Mark Schauer talks with Maj. (ret) James Branch, whose 22 years in the Army included serving at the Military Freefall School at Yuma Proving Ground from 2011 to 2013, first as executive officer, then as commander. Today he is the Senior Army Instructor for Yuma County, Arizona's first Army Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps program.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 08:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81139
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110410436.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:42
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Desert Rat Testament, Episode 23, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
