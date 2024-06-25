Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG Talks Ep. 23 -- iPERMS and Taking Care of Soldiers

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Audio by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    In this final episode of TAG Talks Season 2, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson rounds out his time as #TAG63 hosting a discussion with Nate May, branch chief for the Interactive Personnel Electronic Records Management System (iPERMS). Download, listen and learn how iPERMS streamlines the records process and helps Take Care of Soldiers.

    This work, TAG Talks Ep. 23 -- iPERMS and Taking Care of Soldiers, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TAG
    HRC
    IPERMS
    Soldier Records

