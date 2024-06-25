TAG Talks Ep. 23 -- iPERMS and Taking Care of Soldiers

In this final episode of TAG Talks Season 2, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson rounds out his time as #TAG63 hosting a discussion with Nate May, branch chief for the Interactive Personnel Electronic Records Management System (iPERMS). Download, listen and learn how iPERMS streamlines the records process and helps Take Care of Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 12:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81137
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110409936.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:03
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
