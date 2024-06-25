Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSL Unscripted | Episode 17 – Government Accountability for the Use of AI with UVA Professor Ashley Deeks

    NSL Unscripted | Episode 17 – Government Accountability for the Use of AI with UVA Professor Ashley Deeks

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    This episode features Maj Fabiani Duarte, Associate Professor in the National Security Law Department at The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School, interviewing Ashley Deeks, UVA Law School Professor and recent White House associate counsel and deputy legal adviser to the National Security Council. In this episode, Professor Deeks discusses Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the military and the U.S. Executive branch with Maj Duarte. They also discuss Professor Deeks’ forthcoming publication, The Double Black Box: National Security, Artificial Intelligence, and the Struggle for Democratic Accountability which discusses the increasing reliance on AI by Executive branch agencies like the Department of Defense and CIA and how to hold the Executive branch accountable for the use of AI tools and machine-learning (ML) systems in high-risk national security settings. The “double black box” problem that Professor Deeks identifies is the customary secrecy of much of the business of the Executive branch, coupled with the opaque nature of AI/ML tools themselves, significantly complicating democratic oversight and accountability. Professor Deeks presents several potential solutions to help better govern AI tools employed by the U.S. government and also weighs in on the global AI agreements. The discussion also delves into Professor Deeks’ career working for the National Security Council, the State Department, and her current work as a law professor.

    Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/ or on Facebook (tjaglcs), Instagram (tjaglcs), or LinkedIn (school/tjaglcs).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 09:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81131
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110409449.mp3
    Length: 00:52:36
    Artist ADN NSL Unscripted Ending
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSL Unscripted | Episode 17 – Government Accountability for the Use of AI with UVA Professor Ashley Deeks, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lawyer
    AI
    Artificial Intelligence
    National Security Law
    TJAGLCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT