Radio News MFRC Voting 2024 06272024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81129" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for June 11th 2024 where the MFRC detailed how they can assist you with participating in this year's election.