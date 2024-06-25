Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240626-NSASOUDABAYRADIOSNEWS

    240626-NSASOUDABAYRADIOSNEWS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    06.26.2024

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Kristine McDavid 

    AFN Souda Bay

    The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) pulled in to port at NSA Souda Bay June 25 for a regularly scheduled port visit during an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Lt. Mark Owen, NSA Souda Bay Port Operations officer in charge, discusses the sequence of events when ships arrive for a port visit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 07:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81117
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110409002.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2024
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240626-NSASOUDABAYRADIOSNEWS, by SA Kristine McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    NSA Souda Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT