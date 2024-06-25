240626-NSASOUDABAYRADIOSNEWS

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) pulled in to port at NSA Souda Bay June 25 for a regularly scheduled port visit during an eight-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Lt. Mark Owen, NSA Souda Bay Port Operations officer in charge, discusses the sequence of events when ships arrive for a port visit.