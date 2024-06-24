U.S. Army Col. Thomas Helms, U.S. Army Europe and Africa command chaplain, speaks about the Combat Medical/Emergency Medical Ministry Course at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, on June 24, 2024. Meanwhile, Timi Olusanya, an Army Community Service representative, speaks about the Army Family Action Plan at AFN Kaiserslautern, Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, on June 25, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 09:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81107
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110405752.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Combat Medical Ministry Course and Army Family Action Plan, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
