    KMC Update - Combat Medical Ministry Course and Army Family Action Plan

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.25.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Col. Thomas Helms, U.S. Army Europe and Africa command chaplain, speaks about the Combat Medical/Emergency Medical Ministry Course at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, on June 24, 2024. Meanwhile, Timi Olusanya, an Army Community Service representative, speaks about the Army Family Action Plan at AFN Kaiserslautern, Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, on June 25, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 09:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:01
    Year 2024
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Chaplains
    Army Community Service
    ACS
    USAREUR-AF
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa

