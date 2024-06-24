KMC Update - Combat Medical Ministry Course and Army Family Action Plan

U.S. Army Col. Thomas Helms, U.S. Army Europe and Africa command chaplain, speaks about the Combat Medical/Emergency Medical Ministry Course at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Germany, on June 24, 2024. Meanwhile, Timi Olusanya, an Army Community Service representative, speaks about the Army Family Action Plan at AFN Kaiserslautern, Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, on June 25, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez)