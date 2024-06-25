Radio interview featuring the Loose Cannons of Comedy, comedy group comprising Patrick Keane, Brian Kiley, Lisa Alvarado, and Carmen Lynch. Discussions include their scheduled show and about the group's origins. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 03:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|81103
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110405451.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:46
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bahrain - Loose Cannons of Comedy Interview, by SN Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
