Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CUBIST S8E6: Evaluating Branched-Chain Amino Acids for Concussion Treatment

    CUBIST S8E6: Evaluating Branched-Chain Amino Acids for Concussion Treatment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Defense Health Agency

    In this episode of CUBIST, the hosts discuss a study titled “Head Injury Treatment with Healthy and Advanced Dietary Supplements, a pilot randomized controlled trial of the tolerability, safety, and efficacy of branched chain amino acids in the treatment of concussion in adolescents and young adults.” The study was authored by Dr. Daniel Corwin and his colleagues. and was published in the Journal of Neurotrauma in April of 2024.

    Article Citation: Corwin, D. J., Myers, S. R., Arbogast, K. B., Lim, M. M., Elliott, J. E., Metzger, K. B., LeRoux, P., Elkind, J., Metheny, H., Berg, J., Pettijohn, K., Master, C. L., Kirschen, M. P., & Cohen, A. S. (2024). Head Injury Treatment With Healthy and Advanced Dietary Supplements: A Pilot Randomized Controlled Trial of the Tolerability, Safety, and Efficacy of Branched Chain Amino Acids in the Treatment of Concussion in Adolescents and Young Adults. Journal of neurotrauma, 41(11-12), 1299–1309. doi.org/10.1089/neu.2023.0433

    Article LINK: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38468511/

    CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil.

    The views and opinions of findings and or devices discussed in this podcast are those of the host, subject matter experts, and or guests. Facts represented constitute our understanding at the time of the podcast, whereas updated factual information may be developed. They should not be construed as pronouncing an official Department of Defense's position, policy, decision, or endorsement. The hosts and guests of CUBIST may be defense contract personnel who support TBICoE. The status of all hosts and guests will be identified during introductions to the podcast. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 08:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81092
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110402974.mp3
    Length: 00:17:38
    Year 2024
    Genre Science
    Location: US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CUBIST S8E6: Evaluating Branched-Chain Amino Acids for Concussion Treatment, by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recovery
    Concussion
    Warrior Brain Health

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT