CUBIST S8E6: Evaluating Branched-Chain Amino Acids for Concussion Treatment

In this episode of CUBIST, the hosts discuss a study titled “Head Injury Treatment with Healthy and Advanced Dietary Supplements, a pilot randomized controlled trial of the tolerability, safety, and efficacy of branched chain amino acids in the treatment of concussion in adolescents and young adults.” The study was authored by Dr. Daniel Corwin and his colleagues. and was published in the Journal of Neurotrauma in April of 2024.



Article Citation: Corwin, D. J., Myers, S. R., Arbogast, K. B., Lim, M. M., Elliott, J. E., Metzger, K. B., LeRoux, P., Elkind, J., Metheny, H., Berg, J., Pettijohn, K., Master, C. L., Kirschen, M. P., & Cohen, A. S. (2024). Head Injury Treatment With Healthy and Advanced Dietary Supplements: A Pilot Randomized Controlled Trial of the Tolerability, Safety, and Efficacy of Branched Chain Amino Acids in the Treatment of Concussion in Adolescents and Young Adults. Journal of neurotrauma, 41(11-12), 1299–1309. doi.org/10.1089/neu.2023.0433



Article LINK: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38468511/



CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil.



The views and opinions of findings and or devices discussed in this podcast are those of the host, subject matter experts, and or guests. Facts represented constitute our understanding at the time of the podcast, whereas updated factual information may be developed. They should not be construed as pronouncing an official Department of Defense's position, policy, decision, or endorsement. The hosts and guests of CUBIST may be defense contract personnel who support TBICoE. The status of all hosts and guests will be identified during introductions to the podcast. Our theme song is “Upbeat-Corporate’ by WhiteCat, available and was used according to the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.