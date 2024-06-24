240617-N-OH637-0001 SASEBO, Japan (June 17, 2024)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about Sailors assigned to both U.S. 7th Fleet and the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) who conducted a maneuvering exercise with the French Navy Aquitaine-class frigate FS Bretagne (D 655) during Valiant Shield 2024, June 14, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell.)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2024 01:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81087
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110402460.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNEWSCAST1 (17JUN24), by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
