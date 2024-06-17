Fort McCoy Garrison Commander provides comments during 2024 Army Birthday Celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81083" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger provides his comments June 14, 2024, during the 2024 Army Birthday Celebration observing the Army's 249th birthday at Fort McCoy, Wis. Messenger spoke during the free lunch for post community members at McCoy's Community Center at the installation. During the event he also cut the birthday cake and enlisted 11 new people into the Army. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)