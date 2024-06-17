Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander provides comments during 2024 Army Birthday Celebration

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger provides his comments June 14, 2024, during the 2024 Army Birthday Celebration observing the Army's 249th birthday at Fort McCoy, Wis. Messenger spoke during the free lunch for post community members at McCoy's Community Center at the installation. During the event he also cut the birthday cake and enlisted 11 new people into the Army. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 17:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander provides comments during 2024 Army Birthday Celebration, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander
    Army Birthday Celebration 2024

