Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Reserve's 204th Army Band performs during Fort McCoy's observance of Army's 249th Birthday, Part 3

    U.S. Army Reserve's 204th Army Band performs during Fort McCoy's observance of Army's 249th Birthday, Part 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The 204th Army Band of the U.S. Army Reserve, headquartered in Fort Snelling, Minn., plays a song June 14, 2024, during the 2024 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration of the Army's 249th Birthday at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The band plays regularly at Fort McCoy events. They recently support the 2024 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House, and they also supported the Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy in 2022 and 2023. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 11:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81082
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110400373.mp3
    Length: 00:01:41
    Artist 204th Army Band
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve's 204th Army Band performs during Fort McCoy's observance of Army's 249th Birthday, Part 3, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Scott T. Sturkol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT