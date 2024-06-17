Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Pulse - Farwell to Col. Jason Seery

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    In this episode of The Pulse, Kevin Larson and Zach Rehnstrom went on location to Winn Army Community Hospital commander and director Col. Jason Seery's farewell June 20 to ask members of the leadership staff their fondest memories of Seery's time in command. We bid farewell to Seery as he prepares to depart to his new position at U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Your leadership will be missed. But we also look forward to welcoming the incoming commander, Col. Margaret Berryman. Listen to this special episode here or wherever you get your podcasts.

    Fort Stewart
    change of command
    MEDDAC
    DHA
    Winn ACH
    MRC East
    DHN East

