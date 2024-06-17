The Pulse - Farwell to Col. Jason Seery

In this episode of The Pulse, Kevin Larson and Zach Rehnstrom went on location to Winn Army Community Hospital commander and director Col. Jason Seery's farewell June 20 to ask members of the leadership staff their fondest memories of Seery's time in command. We bid farewell to Seery as he prepares to depart to his new position at U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Your leadership will be missed. But we also look forward to welcoming the incoming commander, Col. Margaret Berryman. Listen to this special episode here or wherever you get your podcasts.
