    Festa Americana Radio Spot

    ITALY

    06.17.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Rumple 

    AFN Naples

    NAPLES, Italy (June 17, 2024) Radio spot created for MWR Naples' Festa Americana event. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 07:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81067
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110398593.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Festa Americana Radio Spot, by PO1 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Naples

