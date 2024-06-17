American Forces Network Incirlik reports on Lt. Col. Alejandro Fresno, Spanish Patriot Contingent commander, on his experience being stationed at Incirlik Air Base on June 6, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 05:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81060
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110398437.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Spanish Battalion Commander Says Goodbye, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
