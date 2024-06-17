American Forces Network Incirlik reports on Staff Sgt. Joseph Vaughan, Juneteenth Committee member, talking about the importance of Juneteenth on June 21, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 05:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81059
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110398436.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: The Importance Of Juneteenth, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
