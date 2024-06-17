Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240618_1-NSASOUDABAYRADIOSNEWS

    240618_1-NSASOUDABAYRADIOSNEWS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    06.18.2024

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Kristine McDavid 

    AFN Souda Bay

    Construction Electrician 3rd Class Petty Officer Sean Lassiter, NSA Souda Bay multicultural committee secretary, talks about the importance of Juneteenth and Mrs. Kyriaki Iliaki, the administrative assistant of the NSA Souda Bay Fire Department, shares parting thoughts for Team Souda as she prepares for her retirement.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 05:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81056
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110398423.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240618_1-NSASOUDABAYRADIOSNEWS, by SA Kristine McDavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    NSA SOUDA BAY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT