240620-N-DN657-1002 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the upcoming red cross teens general first aid event hosted by the teen center. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 18:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81053
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110397611.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RED CROSS Teens First Aid, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
