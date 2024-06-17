Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 100 Red, White & Blue Celebration 2024

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 100 Red, White & Blue Celebration 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Audio by Gloriann Martin 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Fort Meade Director of Emergency Services, Maj. Joseph Smith and Fort Meade Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Business & Recreation Chief, Wendy Gibbs to talk about all you need to know in preparation for this year's Red, White & Blue Celebration.

    For more information about this year's event, visit https://meade.armymwr.com/calendar/event/89414.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 11:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81046
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110396429.mp3
    Length: 00:20:31
    Year 2024
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 100 Red, White & Blue Celebration 2024, by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    fireworks
    Fourth of July
    July 4th
    RWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT