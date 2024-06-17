Fort Meade Declassified Ep 100 Red, White & Blue Celebration 2024

On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Fort Meade Director of Emergency Services, Maj. Joseph Smith and Fort Meade Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Business & Recreation Chief, Wendy Gibbs to talk about all you need to know in preparation for this year's Red, White & Blue Celebration.



For more information about this year's event, visit https://meade.armymwr.com/calendar/event/89414.