On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Fort Meade Director of Emergency Services, Maj. Joseph Smith and Fort Meade Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Business & Recreation Chief, Wendy Gibbs to talk about all you need to know in preparation for this year's Red, White & Blue Celebration.
For more information about this year's event, visit https://meade.armymwr.com/calendar/event/89414.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 11:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81046
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110396429.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:31
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 100 Red, White & Blue Celebration 2024, by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT