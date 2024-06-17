KMC Update - NIPRGPT and Local National Staff Assembly

The Department of the Air Force rolled out their new "NIPRGPT" artificial intelligence software June 10, 2024. Closer to the Kaiserslautern Military Community, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted a staff assembly June 14, 2024, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, for their local nationals in an effort to work in better lock-step with the staff. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)