The Department of the Air Force rolled out their new "NIPRGPT" artificial intelligence software June 10, 2024. Closer to the Kaiserslautern Military Community, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted a staff assembly June 14, 2024, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, for their local nationals in an effort to work in better lock-step with the staff. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 10:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81045
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110396255.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - NIPRGPT and Local National Staff Assembly, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT