Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - NIPRGPT and Local National Staff Assembly

    KMC Update - NIPRGPT and Local National Staff Assembly

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.20.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Department of the Air Force rolled out their new "NIPRGPT" artificial intelligence software June 10, 2024. Closer to the Kaiserslautern Military Community, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted a staff assembly June 14, 2024, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, for their local nationals in an effort to work in better lock-step with the staff. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 10:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81045
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110396255.mp3
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - NIPRGPT and Local National Staff Assembly, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Local Nationals
    AI
    Artificial Intelligence
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    GenAI
    NIPRGPT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT