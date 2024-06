Marine Minute: 23-24 (Audio Version)

WELCOME, I’M LANCE CORPORAL STEVEN WELLS WITH YOUR

MARINE MINUTE.



U.S. MARINES AND SAILORS WITH THE 2ND MARINE AIRCRAFT WING

TRAINED WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN SUPPORT OF DISTRIBUTED

AVIATION OPERATIONS EXERCISE 24. THE EXERCISE FEATURED CLOSE AIR

SUPPORT AND SIMULATED CASUALTY EVACUATION DRILLS AT THE U.S.

NAVY ATLANTIC UNDERSEA TEST AND EVALUATION CENTER ON ANDROS

ISLAND IN THE BAHAMAS



THE EXERCISE PREPARES MARINES AND SAILORS TO PROVIDE

HUMANITARIAN SUPPORT AND COORDINATE EVACUATIONS MORE EFFICIENTLY

IN THE EVENT OF AN EMERGENCY.



OUR PHOTO OF THE WEEK WAS TAKEN BY GUNNERY SGT. KASSIE

MCDOLE, FEATURING U.S. MARINES WITH WEAPONS COMPANY, 2ND

BATTALION, 5TH MARINE REGIMENT, MARINE ROTATIONAL FORCE DARWIN,

DURING A WET AND DRY EXERCISE REHARSAL ABOARD THE H.M.A.S

ADELAIDE IN THE ARAFURA SEA.



TRAINING ALONGSIDE THEIR AUSTRALIAN ALLIES, M-R-F-D FIRED

M4 CARBINES AS PART OF THE COMBAT MARKSMANSHIP PROGRAM LIVE-FIRE

DECK SHOOT.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES, VISIT

MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. SEMPER

FI.