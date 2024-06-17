Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Multi-Capable Civil Engineers

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.20.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Bull Maintenance Team, a specialized, multi-capable team designed to tackle large projects around Aviano Air base by bringing together airmen from a variety of career fields. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 07:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    TAGS

    31 FW
    multi-capable
    31 CE

