AFN Aviano Radio News: Multi-Capable Civil Engineers

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Bull Maintenance Team, a specialized, multi-capable team designed to tackle large projects around Aviano Air base by bringing together airmen from a variety of career fields. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)
|06.20.2024
|06.20.2024 07:30
|Newscasts
|81041
|2406/DOD_110395882.mp3
|00:02:38
|2024
|Radio News
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
