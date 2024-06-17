DINFOS Live Episode 36 – DINFOS at 60

On this month's episode of DINFOS Live, we discussed the upcoming 60th anniversary of the Defense Information School with guests U.S. Army Maj. Cain Claxton, DINFOS Public Affairs and Communication Strategy directorate instructor, and Mr. Peter Robertson, DINFOS Mass Communication Foundations course instructor, and former DINFOS public affairs officer.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2024 11:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|81038
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110394770.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:14
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
