    DINFOS Live Episode 36 – DINFOS at 60

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Audio by Maj. David Murphy 

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    On this month's episode of DINFOS Live, we discussed the upcoming 60th anniversary of the Defense Information School with guests U.S. Army Maj. Cain Claxton, DINFOS Public Affairs and Communication Strategy directorate instructor, and Mr. Peter Robertson, DINFOS Mass Communication Foundations course instructor, and former DINFOS public affairs officer.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 11:11
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:28:14
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    live
    anniversary
    Diamond
    dinfos
    60th

