Radio Spot - Shakespeare in the Park 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81026" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Join KMC Onstage as they present Shakespeare In The Park. A free outdoor performance of Henry 4th at Pulaski Park on July 12,13 at 7 pm and July 14th at 2 pm. Bring your own picnic seating and be prepared to be transported back in time. (Defense Media Activity by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)