    Radio Spot - Shakespeare in the Park 2024

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.18.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Join KMC Onstage as they present Shakespeare In The Park. A free outdoor performance of Henry 4th at Pulaski Park on July 12,13 at 7 pm and July 14th at 2 pm. Bring your own picnic seating and be prepared to be transported back in time. (Defense Media Activity by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 09:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81026
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110392018.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
