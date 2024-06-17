Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - 7th Mission Support Command Community Fair

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.18.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This 30-second spot publicizes a community fair hosted by the 7th Mission Support Command taking place June 28, 2024, at Pulaski Park on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 08:52
    Category: Newscasts
