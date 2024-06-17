This 30-second spot publicizes a community fair hosted by the 7th Mission Support Command taking place June 28, 2024, at Pulaski Park on Vogelweh Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 08:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81024
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110391967.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - 7th Mission Support Command Community Fair, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
