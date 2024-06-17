Radio Spot - Latin Nights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/81022" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Latin Night is Coming Back!



Join us for an electrifying night of Latin music and dance! We’ll be hosting Latin Nights typically on the last Friday of the month, but we’re kicking things off early this time, on 14 June.



Don’t miss out on the rhythm and excitement!



(Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)