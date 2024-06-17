Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Latin Nights

    Radio Spot - Latin Nights

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.05.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Latin Night is Coming Back!

    Join us for an electrifying night of Latin music and dance! We’ll be hosting Latin Nights typically on the last Friday of the month, but we’re kicking things off early this time, on 14 June.

    Don’t miss out on the rhythm and excitement!

    (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 09:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81022
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110391778.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Latin Nights, by SrA Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT