Thirty-second spot highlighting the 2024 Captain's Cup Pickleball Singles Tournament to be aired on AFN Bahrain's morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Wanous)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 07:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|81018
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110391700.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bahrain Radio Spot - 2024 Captain's Cup Pickleball Singles Tournament, by SN Jackson Wanous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT