Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Breakfast with BOSS Program

    Radio Spot - Breakfast with BOSS Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN , RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.08.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    he Baumholder BOSS Program is hosting Breakfast with BOSS from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Knight’s Lair DFAC, Bldg. 8313 and every Thursday at the Dragon’s Lair, Bldg. 8544 on Smith Barracks. Single Soldiers are invited to sit down and break bread or chew the fat with one of our executive council members or Unit representatives to learn about what BOSS is about and the opportunities that are coming up and voice their ideas and feedback. For more information call the Baumholder Warrior Zone and ask for your local BOSS representative or visit www.baumholder.armymwr.com. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 07:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81011
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110391563.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN , RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Breakfast with BOSS Program, by SrA Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kaiserslautern
    Baumholder
    Better Opportunities for Single Soldier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT