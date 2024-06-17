Radio Spot - Breakfast with BOSS Program

he Baumholder BOSS Program is hosting Breakfast with BOSS from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Knight’s Lair DFAC, Bldg. 8313 and every Thursday at the Dragon’s Lair, Bldg. 8544 on Smith Barracks. Single Soldiers are invited to sit down and break bread or chew the fat with one of our executive council members or Unit representatives to learn about what BOSS is about and the opportunities that are coming up and voice their ideas and feedback. For more information call the Baumholder Warrior Zone and ask for your local BOSS representative or visit www.baumholder.armymwr.com. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)