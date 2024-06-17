Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC News Update - Armed Services Blood Program and Army Volunteer Corps

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.13.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Stacy Sanning, blood donor recruiter for the armed service blood program, discusses how to volunteer for upcoming blood drives and Ms. Timi Olusanya, Army Community Service Volunteer Coordinator, tells us about Army Volunteer Corps or AVC.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 05:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    TAGS

    Volunteer
    ACS
    Blood Drives
    ASBP
    AVC

