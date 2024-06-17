The Defense Department’s MWR Libraries Summer Reading Program is an initiative designed to encourage reading and learning among military families and service members. This program runs during the summer months and offers a range of free reading-related activities, challenges and events for children, teens and adults. Listen to this podcast and learn about how you can participate in this year’s summer reading experience and the benefits of reading and staying in touch with your library all year.
Host Bruce Moody speaks with Chloe Barbour, the Navy General Library Program’s technical information specialist.
Visit Military OneSource and read the article, DOD MWR Libraries Summer Reading Program at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/recreation-travel-shopping/mwr/mwr-summer-reading-program/ to learn more and enroll in the program.
Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.
Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.
The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.
This work, Military OneSource Podcast — DOD MWR Libraries 2024 Summer Reading Program, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS
