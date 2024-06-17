Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military OneSource Podcast — DOD MWR Libraries 2024 Summer Reading Program

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    The Defense Department’s MWR Libraries Summer Reading Program is an initiative designed to encourage reading and learning among military families and service members. This program runs during the summer months and offers a range of free reading-related activities, challenges and events for children, teens and adults. Listen to this podcast and learn about how you can participate in this year’s summer reading experience and the benefits of reading and staying in touch with your library all year.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Chloe Barbour, the Navy General Library Program’s technical information specialist.

    Visit Military OneSource and read the article, DOD MWR Libraries Summer Reading Program at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/recreation-travel-shopping/mwr/mwr-summer-reading-program/ to learn more and enroll in the program.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 10:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 81005
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110389407.mp3
    Length: 00:14:42
    Track # 13
    Year 2024
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

