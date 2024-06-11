AFN Bahrain - Morning Mix with U.S. 5th Fleet CMC Chris King || EP 7

Morning radio show featuring U.S. 5th Fleet Central Command, Command Master Chief Christopher King, and 5th Fleet Deputy Fleet Force Chaplain, Commander Anthony Baker. The show featured discussions Warrior Toughness, Resiliency and developing a culture of connectedness and excellence in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 05:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|80994
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110388858.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
