    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Group Counseling and 8th FW CoC

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.11.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers group counseling being offered for the first time on Kunsan Air Base as well as the 8th Fighter Wing's recent Change of Command ceremony. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Group Counseling and 8th FW CoC, by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mental Health
    Wolfpack
    8th Fighter Wing
    Change of Command
    Group Counseling

