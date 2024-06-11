This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers group counseling being offered for the first time on Kunsan Air Base as well as the 8th Fighter Wing's recent Change of Command ceremony. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Erin Currie)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 00:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80991
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110388530.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Group Counseling and 8th FW CoC, by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT