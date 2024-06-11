240610-N-OH637-0001 SASEBO, Japan (June 10, 2024)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command joint forces, along with allied and partner forces, who are scheduled to participate in exercise Valiant Shield (VS) 2024, on Guam, June 7-18, 2024. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell.)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 22:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80989
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110388329.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNEWSCAST1 (10JUN24), by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
