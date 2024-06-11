Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 56: The Program Manager Perspective

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    This episode of The Contracting Experience features Shane Boulware, Program Manager, for Airborne Warning and Control System E-3 Modernization Branch, Hanscom Air Force Base. In addition to his full-time civilian job, Boulware is also a reservist in the contracting career field at the Defense Contract Management Agency, National Capital Region. Boulware offers insights into the similarities and differences between the two career fields and emphasizes the importance of their collaboration for mission success. Additionally, he talks about the critical nature of teamwork and communication between program managers and contracting professionals, illustrating how joint efforts drive innovation and efficiency in defense projects.

    Acronyms:
    AAF – Adaptive Acquisition Framework
    AFLCMC – Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
    AFFARS – Air Force Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement
    AWACS – Airborne Warning and Control System
    CO – Contracting Officer
    DFARS – Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement
    FAR – Federal Acquisition Regulation
    FM – Financial Management
    JA – Judge Advocate
    PGI – Procedures, Guidance, and Information
    PM – Program Management

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

