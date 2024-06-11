The Contracting Experience - Episode 56: The Program Manager Perspective

This episode of The Contracting Experience features Shane Boulware, Program Manager, for Airborne Warning and Control System E-3 Modernization Branch, Hanscom Air Force Base. In addition to his full-time civilian job, Boulware is also a reservist in the contracting career field at the Defense Contract Management Agency, National Capital Region. Boulware offers insights into the similarities and differences between the two career fields and emphasizes the importance of their collaboration for mission success. Additionally, he talks about the critical nature of teamwork and communication between program managers and contracting professionals, illustrating how joint efforts drive innovation and efficiency in defense projects.
Acronyms:
AAF – Adaptive Acquisition Framework
AFLCMC – Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
AFFARS – Air Force Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement
AWACS – Airborne Warning and Control System
CO – Contracting Officer
DFARS – Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement
FAR – Federal Acquisition Regulation
FM – Financial Management
JA – Judge Advocate
PGI – Procedures, Guidance, and Information
PM – Program Management
If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.
Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.
