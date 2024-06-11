Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Pulse - Behind the Scenes with Quality and Safety

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    In this episode of The Pulse, Kevin Larson sits down with Lt. Col. Samantha Bazan, the the deputy commander of the quality and safety lane here at Winn Army Community Hospital to talk about the important work the section does behind the scenes to ensure patient safety and quality health care. Take a listen here or wherever you get your podcasts!

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 11:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80978
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110383619.mp3
    Length: 00:26:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Newscast
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pulse - Behind the Scenes with Quality and Safety, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Medicine
    Health and Safety
    Joint Commission
    DHA
    Winn ACH

