The Pulse - Behind the Scenes with Quality and Safety

In this episode of The Pulse, Kevin Larson sits down with Lt. Col. Samantha Bazan, the the deputy commander of the quality and safety lane here at Winn Army Community Hospital to talk about the important work the section does behind the scenes to ensure patient safety and quality health care. Take a listen here or wherever you get your podcasts!