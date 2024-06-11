In this episode of The Pulse, Kevin Larson sits down with Lt. Col. Samantha Bazan, the the deputy commander of the quality and safety lane here at Winn Army Community Hospital to talk about the important work the section does behind the scenes to ensure patient safety and quality health care. Take a listen here or wherever you get your podcasts!
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 11:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80978
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110383619.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Pulse - Behind the Scenes with Quality and Safety, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
