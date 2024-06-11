A radio spot promoting Aviano Air Base’s annual blood drive. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 06:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80972
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110382891.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Radio Spot
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano Blood Drive 2024 Spot, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
