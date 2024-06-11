American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the Beat the Red, White and Blue Golf Tournament on June 14, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Agency radio spot by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 04:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80971
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110382789.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Red, White and Blue Golf Tournament, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
