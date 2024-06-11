American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the Beat the Heat Pool Party on June 14, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Agency radio spot by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 04:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80970
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110382788.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Beat The Heat Pool Party, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT