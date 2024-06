Marine Minute: 22A-24 (Audio Version)

WELCOME. I’M LANCE CPL. DIANA SALGADO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



TRAINING AND EDUCATION COMMAND PUBLISHED THE “U.S. MARINE CORPS TRAINING AND EDUCATION ANNUAL REPORT” ON JUNE 12TH. IT’S THE FIRST UPDATE SINCE THE PUBLISHING OF “TRAINING AND EDUCATION 2030”, IN JANUARY 0F 2023.



THE DOCUMENT OUTLINES HOW THE COMMANDING GENERAL OF TECOM HAS ACCOMPLISHED THE 37 FORCE DESIGN DIRECTED ACTIONS FROM T-E-2030.



COMMANDANT OF THE MARINE CORPS GENERAL ERIC SMITH SAID QUOTE: “THE TRAINING AND EDUCATION ANNUAL REPORT IS ANOTHER MILESTONE ON OUR MODERNIZATION JOURNEY. WE CONTINUE TO DELIVER ON OUR PROMISE TO CONGRESS, THE JOINT FORCE, OUR ALLIES AND PARTNERS, AND OUR MARINES TO ENSURE WE ARE POSTURED, MANNED, TRAINED, AND EQUIPPED FOR A PEER FIGHT WHILE ENSURING WE REMAIN READY FOR ANY CRISIS. OUR CORPS REMAINS AT THE CUTTING EDGE OF TRAINING AND EDUCATION, WHICH ALLOWS OUR MARINES TO CONTINUE TO SURVIVE AND THRIVE IN ANY CLIME AND PLACE.”



YOU CAN VIEW T-E-A-R 2030 AS WELL AS MARADMINS AND POLICY UPDATES AT MARINES.MIL/FORCE-DESIGN.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES. SEMPER FIDELIS.