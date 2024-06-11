Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holloman Happenings - Summer safety

    Holloman Happenings - Summer safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia, 49th Wing public affairs journeyman, describes ways to stay safe as temperatures increase at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 11, 2024. The 101 Critical Days of Summer safety campaign is an annual initiative to increase awareness of potential risks related to off-duty recreational activities. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 14:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80966
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110381379.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman Happenings - Summer safety, by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    New Mexico
    Critical Days of Summer
    heat safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT