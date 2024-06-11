Holloman Happenings - Summer safety

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia, 49th Wing public affairs journeyman, describes ways to stay safe as temperatures increase at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 11, 2024. The 101 Critical Days of Summer safety campaign is an annual initiative to increase awareness of potential risks related to off-duty recreational activities. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)