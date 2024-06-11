240613-JO823-1002 A radio spot informing GTMO residents of the Gourmet Bean coffee shop. (U.S. Navy Radio Spot by MC2 Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 15:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80964
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110381367.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gourmet Bean, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT