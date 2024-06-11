Hurricane season is among us. On this week's edition of the Marne Report Podcast we talk safety tips, preparedness, and ways to mitigate impact. Don't be scared, stay prepared! Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcast.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 13:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80962
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110380913.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:12
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
This work, The Marne Report, by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
