    Liberty Summer Smoothies

    CUBA

    06.12.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    240612-N-DN657-1002 - A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the summer smoothie event hosted by MWR liberty program. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 12:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80960
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110380706.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    summer
    MWR
    Liberty
    Smoothies

