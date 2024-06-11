Weekly radio segment featuring Cmdr. Elyse Braxton, Public Affairs Officer at U.S. NMRTU Bahrain. This week's topics included PTSD Awareness Month and ways to build resilience. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Wanous)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 07:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80954
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110379721.mp3
|Length:
|00:45:22
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wellness Wednesday, by SN Jackson Wanous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT