Radio spot highlighting MWR allowing pool party reservations for the Carney Park and Support Site pools. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 05:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80945
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110379591.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Pool Reservations, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT