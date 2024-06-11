Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN New Hours

    

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.13.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    30 second spot on Spangdahlem Cross Fit Class.

    Script:
    I can’t believe it… After all this time…It’s not Fair!
    Aww, Why is she sad? did her phone die again?
    No no no, I think she mentioned not being able to hear AFN Spangdahlem anymore on the radio? She’s a big fan!
    The eagle he’s my favorite
    Obviously.
    Oh really? I guess she didn’t hear that AFN is switching up its schedule going forward. Expect 6AM to 9AM for the morning show to wake you up, and then the 3PM to 6PM hour on your ride home on 105.1 FM.
    Oh that's actually good news, should we tell her?
    Nah not yet! This is kind of entertaining!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 05:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80943
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110379540.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Senior Airman Jordan Gonzalez
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

