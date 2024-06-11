AFN New Hours

30 second spot on Spangdahlem Cross Fit Class.



Script:

I can’t believe it… After all this time…It’s not Fair!

Aww, Why is she sad? did her phone die again?

No no no, I think she mentioned not being able to hear AFN Spangdahlem anymore on the radio? She’s a big fan!

The eagle he’s my favorite

Obviously.

Oh really? I guess she didn’t hear that AFN is switching up its schedule going forward. Expect 6AM to 9AM for the morning show to wake you up, and then the 3PM to 6PM hour on your ride home on 105.1 FM.

Oh that's actually good news, should we tell her?

Nah not yet! This is kind of entertaining!