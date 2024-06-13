Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: June 13, 2024

    JAPAN

    06.12.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Soldiers and Marines with Marine Rotational Force Darwin 24-3 participate in exercise Southern Jakaroo 2024 in Australia; in Guam the 317th Airlift Wing successfully completed an Expanded Maximum Endurance operation; U.S. Indo-Pacific Commands Joint Forces and Japan’s Self Defense Forces participate in Exercise Valiant Shield 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    This work, Pacific Pulse: June 13, 2024, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Valiant Shield
    317th Airlift Wing
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM)
    southern jakaroo

