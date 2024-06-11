Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP15: Why the OPFOR Wins

    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP15: Why the OPFOR Wins

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    “Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.

    In this episode, host Capt. Seth Revetta and co-host Col. Stephen Capehart, the 30th Commander of Operations Group sit down with select members from the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment to discuss why the OPFOR wins. Col. Timothy Furgeson, 70th Regimental Commander, and troop commanders, Capt. Roman Burke and Capt. Ethan Christianson give some insight on how Blackhorse does the basics of shaping, synchronizing, sand shared understanding so well; how they prepare to fight the rotational unit; and some myths are debunked.

    Recommended Resources:

    Operations Group milsuite page
    https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (CAC Required)

    “Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center.

    Episode hosted by Capt. Seth Revetta, Co-hosted by Col. Stephen Capehart
    Edited by Annette Pritt

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Length: 00:28:53
    Artist Fort Irwin Operations Group
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    OPFOR
    Trends
    Army Readiness
    Army Lessons Learned
    Lead Train Win
    TheGauntlet

