Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP15: Why the OPFOR Wins

“Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.
In this episode, host Capt. Seth Revetta and co-host Col. Stephen Capehart, the 30th Commander of Operations Group sit down with select members from the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment to discuss why the OPFOR wins. Col. Timothy Furgeson, 70th Regimental Commander, and troop commanders, Capt. Roman Burke and Capt. Ethan Christianson give some insight on how Blackhorse does the basics of shaping, synchronizing, sand shared understanding so well; how they prepare to fight the rotational unit; and some myths are debunked.
“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center.
Episode hosted by Capt. Seth Revetta, Co-hosted by Col. Stephen Capehart
Edited by Annette Pritt
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2024 13:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|80933
|Filename:
|2406/DOD_110377695.mp3
|Length:
|00:28:53
