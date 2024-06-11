Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAG Talks Ep. 22 -- The U.S. Army Physical Disability Agency (PDA)

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Audio by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    In this episode, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson, #TAG63, visits the U.S. Army Physical Disability Agency at Joint Base San Antonio to sit down with Col. Dawn Paul, Senior Reserve Adjudicator and Mr. Lemuel (Lem) Chance, chief, Disability Evaluation System Operations Division to discuss the Integrated Disability Evaluation System (IDES), policies and programs and how the men and women of the PDA work hard to Take Care of Soldiers every day.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 11:56
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    TAG
    Soldiers
    HRC
    PDA

