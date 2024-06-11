TAG Talks Ep. 22 -- The U.S. Army Physical Disability Agency (PDA)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/80930" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson, #TAG63, visits the U.S. Army Physical Disability Agency at Joint Base San Antonio to sit down with Col. Dawn Paul, Senior Reserve Adjudicator and Mr. Lemuel (Lem) Chance, chief, Disability Evaluation System Operations Division to discuss the Integrated Disability Evaluation System (IDES), policies and programs and how the men and women of the PDA work hard to Take Care of Soldiers every day.